Bodhan AI, an IIT Madras-incubated Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education, has partnered with three education organisations to train more than one million schoolteachers in AI literacy and classroom applications over the next 12 to 18 months.

Learning Links Foundation and Vidya Shakti will support the nationwide implementation of the programme, while the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) will facilitate its rollout in Andhra Pradesh.

The initiative aims to help teachers use AI for lesson planning, content creation, student assessment and personalised feedback. The training will also cover routine administrative tasks that can be assisted by AI tools.

The programme will follow a three-stage approach, beginning with foundational AI literacy and responsible use, followed by practical applications in teaching and teacher productivity, and finally integration into classroom and school-level activities.

Teachers will receive hands-on training in preparing lesson plans, adapting educational content to different learning levels, designing assessments, evaluating student responses and generating individualised feedback. The curriculum will also address inaccurate AI-generated information, algorithmic bias, data privacy and the need for teachers to retain oversight of AI-assisted decisions.

The rollout will use a train-the-trainer model, with master trainers preparing lead teachers at state and district levels before the programme reaches individual schools.

Karthik Mahadevan Mohanakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer of Bodhan AI, said the organisation was working with academic, research and government institutions, including IIT Madras' Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and several state governments.

“By bringing together government agencies, academic institutions, and implementation partners, Bodhan AI aims to leverage collective strengths to reach and empower as many school teachers across India as possible,” he said.

Vidya Shakti has already trained around 4,000 teachers from 1,500 schools across six states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in AI literacy, according to the organisation. Teachers who participated reported saving at least 30 minutes a day on repetitive tasks with the help of AI assistants.

The tools can help translate educational content, prepare lesson plans for students with different learning needs, evaluate handwritten answer scripts and align teaching materials with the National Curriculum Framework.

The programme will use Bodhan AI's platform, which combines text generation, speech recognition, optical character recognition and multilingual translation. These capabilities are intended to support teachers working in classrooms with different languages and learning requirements.

The partnerships add implementation support to Bodhan AI's national target of training more than one million teachers. The target was announced in May 2026, when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the AI Literacy for Teachers initiative at the IIT Madras Technology Summit in New Delhi.

At the launch, IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti said AI literacy among teachers was essential for meaningful adoption of the technology in classrooms. Bodhan AI Principal Investigator Dr Mitesh Khapra said the programme aimed to make AI a practical assistant for teachers in their daily work.

The initiative is part of wider efforts to introduce AI into school education. In January 2026, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and the Union Ministry of Education's SWAYAM Plus platform launched a 40-hour AI certification course for teachers handling Classes I to XII. The course was designed to provide practical training in classroom applications and responsible use of AI.