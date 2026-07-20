IIT Madras announces GATE 2027 schedule, introduces Robotics and Automation paper

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, introducing a new paper in Robotics and Automation and revising the syllabus across disciplines for the first time in five years.

The national-level entrance examination will be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027, in computer-based mode across forenoon and afternoon sessions. The online application portal is expected to open in the middle of August.

IIT Madras is conducting the examination on behalf of the National Coordination Board-GATE under the Ministry of Education, while the test will be jointly conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

GATE assesses candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, Commerce, Arts and Humanities. The 2027 edition marks the 45th year of the examination since it was first introduced in 1983.

Among the key changes this year is the introduction of a Robotics and Automation (RA) paper, taking the total number of test papers to 30. IIT Madras said that the syllabus has been revised after five years to reflect evolving academic and industry requirements. In another change, the Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been converted into a sectional paper under Engineering Sciences (XE).

Candidates will continue to have the option of appearing for one or two papers from the approved combinations. The examination will be conducted in English, and GATE scores will remain valid for three years from the date of the announcement of results.

To strengthen examination security, IIT Madras said that online registration for GATE 2027 will be integrated with DigiLocker and facial authentication. The institute encouraged candidates to use the enhanced registration process to ensure a smoother verification process and entry into examination centres.

A valid GATE score enables candidates to seek admission to master's, direct doctoral and doctoral programmes at institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other government agencies, often with financial assistance. Several public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other organisations also consider GATE scores during recruitment.