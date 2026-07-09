IIT Madras, TNEB collaborate to drive power sector modernisation

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has signed a landmark agreement with the IIT Madras here on Thursday to modernise the state's power infrastructure.
The strategic partnership aims to deploy cutting-edge technologies, upgrade renewable energy integration, and significantly boost the reliability and quality of power supply across Tamil Nadu, an official release here said.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters in Chennai in the presence of Minister for Energy and Law, CTR Nirmal Kumar.
The MoU was exchanged between J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of TNEB, and Manu Santhanam, Head of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR) at IIT Madras.
This long-term collaboration is set to drive innovation across power generation, transmission, distribution, and green energy sectors.
The official release further said that the key focus areas include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Analytics, and Data-driven decision making, setting up a centralised data centre, and enabling real-time grid monitoring.
Under this agreement, IIT Madras will leverage its scientific and technological expertise to provide specialised advisory services and innovative solutions to TNEB's subsidiaries, including Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL), Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd (TANTRANSCO), Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNPGCL) and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL).
The partnership establishes a strong framework for joint research, policy formulation, technology assessments, and tailored capacity-building programmes for engineers and board officials to build a sustainable, uninterrupted power grid.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.