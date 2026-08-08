IIT Madras and Indonesia’s Education Ministry Partner to Boost Research and Innovation

Marking a significant step toward deeper India–Indonesia collaboration, the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science & Technology of the Republic of Indonesia.

The agreement was formally exchanged in Bhubaneswar during the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting. Union Education Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi and Indonesia's Minister of Higher Education, Science & Technology, Prof. Brian Yuliarto, were present at the signing ceremony.

This bilateral agreement is designed to foster joint research initiatives, technology innovation, academic exchange, and capacity-building projects across higher education institutions in both countries. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to advance scientific knowledge, reinforce institutional ties, and open new avenues for faculty, researchers, and students.

Expanding Global Academic Ties

The initiative builds on growing bilateral relations between India and Indonesia, establishing a framework to address real-world challenges through collaborative technology commercialisation and entrepreneurship.

By combining IIT Madras' established expertise in research and deep-tech innovation with Indonesia's national growth priorities, the venture creates a scalable model for cross-border academic cooperation.

Both participating leaders emphasised that the strategic partnership will accelerate technological capabilities and generate valuable opportunities for talent development in both nations. Official updates regarding collaborative projects and academic programs under this agreement will be announced through the institute's official channels.