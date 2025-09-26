IIT Madras and Hero MotoCorp join forces to revolutionise mobility

Today, Friday, September 26, 2025, in Chennai, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Hero MotoCorp, the world’s leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, formalised a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This collaboration aims to advance research, education, and employee upskilling, fostering innovative mobility solutions through a robust industry-academia partnership, as per an official statement.

Vision for a self-reliant India

Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, emphasised the importance of industry-academia collaboration, stating, “Industry-academia partnerships have been one of our key areas of focus at IIT Madras. It is imperative that these two key pillars of our economy work together to realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat 2047. Our partnership with Hero MotoCorp is a step forward in this direction, and I am confident that the scholarships, industry exposure, and specialized courses under this strategic agreement will play a pivotal role in advancing mobility research and development in India.”

Key areas of collaboration

The partnership between IIT Madras and Hero MotoCorp will focus on several strategic initiatives to drive innovation in mobility:

- Doctoral scholarships: Hero MotoCorp will explore funding scholarships for IIT Madras research scholars, supporting cutting-edge projects in mobility technologies.

- Industry exposure: Students at IIT Madras will gain hands-on experience through industry projects provided by Hero MotoCorp, offering valuable insights into real-world practices.

- Degree programs for employees: IIT Madras will design MTech and PhD programs tailored for Hero MotoCorp employees to enhance their expertise.

- Upskilling Initiatives: Specialised short-term courses will be offered to upskill Hero Moto