IITM Pravartak ties up with Madhubun Educational Books for future-ready learning programmes

Chennai: IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with Madhubun Educational Books and BodhBridge Education to provide school students and educators across India with industry-relevant and future-ready learning programmes.
A release from IIT Madras on Tuesday said the majority of the courses are being offered in online mode with live interactive sessions from experts, course materials, and case studies, besides access to the recorded sessions. The training programme and the material are offered free of cost.
Students and teachers can optionally register for an online certification exam with a nominal fee and receive a performance-grade certificate from IIT-M Pravartak. The first batch of the training programme commences on 7 August, with 3rd August being the last date to register.
In addition to online courses, they are delivered through an on-campus school model, and immersive programmes are offered at IIT Madras Pravartak/IIT-M Research Park or at partner venues.
Highlighting the need for such training, Meenakshi Chidambaram, General Manager, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, "These programmes are designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, preparing students and educators for emerging opportunities in innovation-driven sectors. By holistically equipping students, professionals, and institutions with these practical tools, we are actively building a more resilient, dynamic, and industry-aligned learning ecosystem."
According to her, these courses are designed for schools that aim to prepare their students for tomorrow's challenges. The programmes combine academic excellence with practical and experiential learning. Schools can access IIT-M Pravartak's expert-led courses through Madhubun, helping students and teachers develop competencies beyond the traditional classroom.
As the Official Learning Solutions Partner, Madhubun Educational Books will work closely with schools to implement these programmes seamlessly, providing end-to-end support for onboarding and programme delivery, she said.
The release further added that the initiative focuses on equipping learners with essential future skills, including Innovation, Design Thinking, Artificial Intelligence, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Computational Thinking, and Emerging Technologies.
Experienced industry experts and academic practitioners deliver the programmes through flexible online and offline learning formats.
The courses that are offered to students from Class 7 to Class 12 include Cybersecurity Fundamentals, Introduction to computational thinking, Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship, Design Thinking & Innovation, Leadership & Emotional Intelligence, Public Speaking & Storytelling, AI Fundamentals and Financial Literacy Programme.
For teachers, Career Counselling Training Programme, Classroom Management & Student Engagement Programme, Leadership Development Programme for Educators and Storytelling & Student Engagement Programme are available.
The participating schools gain access to future-ready learning aligned with emerging industry needs and expert-led sessions from IIT-M Pravartak's learning ecosystem. This initiative provides certification opportunities for students and educators with flexible online, offline, and blended delivery models. The students get practical and experiential learning approaches.
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