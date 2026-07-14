IITM Pravartak ties up with Madhubun Educational Books for future-ready learning programmes

Highlighting the need for such training, Meenakshi Chidambaram, General Manager, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, "These programmes are designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, preparing students and educators for emerging opportunities in innovation-driven sectors. By holistically equipping students, professionals, and institutions with these practical tools, we are actively building a more resilient, dynamic, and industry-aligned learning ecosystem."