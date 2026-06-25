IIT Madras, Herbalife International launch plant cell fermentation centre

Speaking on the partnership with Herbalife, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, "At the centre, we are now confident of pushing the boundaries of plant cell bioprocessing to translate into solutions for societal impact. We believe this center will not only strengthen India's self-reliance in sustainable bio-manufacturing, but also create new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and global leadership in next-generation plant-derived products".