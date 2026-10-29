IIT Kharagpur, Tripura govt join hands to boost higher education, research

Kolkata: IIT-Kharagpur and the Tripura government on Thursday signed an agreement to set up a Centre for Advanced Learning, Research and Innovation (CALRI).
The collaboration between IIT Kharagpur and the Tripura government's Higher Education Department aims to strengthen universities and government degree colleges, promote AI-enabled education, and expand employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for students, the institute said in a statement.
A Letter of Intent was signed in the presence of IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty and Tripura Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, it said.
The proposed CALRI will serve as a multidisciplinary platform for research in emerging technologies, digital education, faculty and student development, innovation, startup incubation and technology-driven solutions, under the academic guidance and technical mentorship of IIT-Kharagpur, the statement said.
The initiative seeks to combine the institute's academic expertise and research capabilities with Tripura's institutional infrastructure and regional development priorities to create a sustainable model for transforming higher education in the Northeast, it said.
Under the proposed framework, IIT-Kharagpur will mentor Tripura Technical University (TTU) in curriculum modernisation, faculty development, research infrastructure, laboratory planning, quality assurance, accreditation and institutional governance.
The partnership also envisages strengthening government general degree colleges across Tripura through industry-aligned skill development programmes, vocational education, practical training, certification courses and entrepreneurship initiatives.
Emphasis will be placed on multidisciplinary and outcome-based education, digital academic resources and the integration of emerging technologies into teaching and learning, the statement said.
The collaboration will seek to leverage Tripura's strengths in sectors such as bamboo, natural rubber, tea, agriculture and natural gas to promote locally relevant research, sustainable technologies and enterprise development.
Chakraborty said the partnership reflected IIT-Kharagpur's commitment to extending the benefits of academic excellence, advanced research and technological innovation beyond its campus.
"The future of higher education lies not merely in expanding access to knowledge, but in creating institutions that empower young minds to innovate, solve real-world challenges and contribute meaningfully to society," he said.
Chakraborty said the broader objective was to help young people transition from job seekers to job creators by fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.
Barman said the collaboration marked an important milestone in efforts to improve the quality and relevance of higher education in Tripura.
"Our priority is to create greater opportunities for our students, equip our faculty and institutions with advanced capabilities, and ensure that education translates into meaningful employment," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.