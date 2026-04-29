IIT Kharagpur student found dead; second incident in ten days

KOLKATA: Soham Haldar(22), a fourth-year MTech Electronics and Electrical Communication student, died by suicide on the IIT Kharagpur campus.

According to local police sources, security personnel rushed to the hostel after they were informed about the room remaining locked from the inside since this morning. They found Soham's body hanging from the ceiling of his room at Madanmohan Malaviya hostel.

Police took the body to the B C Roy Hospital inside the campus, where the doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent to a morgue for a post-mortem. The reasons behind the incident are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Police are also examining CCTV footage to trace his movements before the incident. Soham Haldar hailed from Salbagan in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district in the state.

This is the second such incident on the campus in a span of 10 days.

On April 18, Jaiveer Singh Dodia (21), a third-year mechanical engineering student, died after allegedly jumping from the eighth floor of a hostel building. He hailed from Ahmedabad and used to stay at the Nehru Hall hostel.

Police said his body was spotted in the morning by campus security personnel near the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall, and they later alerted the institute authorities.

IIT-Kharagpur officials had said, "The matter is under inquiry, and all necessary steps are being taken in coordination with the police."

The incident adds to a series of student deaths reported on the campus over the past year.

In 2025, several other student deaths were recorded on the campus.

Shoaan Malik on January 12, Aniket Walker on April 21, Mohammad Asif Qamar on May 4, Ritam Mandal on July 18, Chandradeep Pawar on July 22, and Harsh Kumar Pandey on September 20.

On December 7, Bhattaram Sharan Kumar’s body was recovered near the Puri railway gate after being run over by a train.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)