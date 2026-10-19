IIT Kharagpur's solar-powered cart aims to make street vending more flexible

Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur has developed a solar-powered food vending cart equipped with digital payment facilities, enabling vendors to move between locations to reach different customer groups without having to occupy public spaces permanently.

Mounted on a three-wheeler cart, the machine was unveiled during the inauguration of 'Nagar Udyam-From Street Vendor to Smart Entrepreneur' on the institute campus on Friday.

IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty, who conceived the food vending machine project, said the initiative was part of the institute's plans to mark its platinum jubilee and a commitment to translate technology into practical solutions for social and economic development.