IIT Kharagpur offers seven online certificate programmes in AI, data science and fintech

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur offers seven online postgraduate and professional certificate programmes covering artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data science, software engineering, technology leadership and financial technology. Designed primarily for graduates and working professionals, the programmes combine online instruction with applied learning in specialised technology areas.
The courses include the Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Generative AI and Agentic AI, Applied AI and Machine Learning, Technology and AI Leadership, AI-Native Software Engineering, Applied Data Science and Agentic AI, Building AI Products, Systems and Services, and the Professional Certificate Programme in FinTech and AI.
The programmes vary in eligibility requirements, duration and fees. While some are designed for technology professionals with prior experience, others accept graduates from different academic backgrounds. These are certificate programmes, not standalone postgraduate degrees.
IIT Kharagpur online AI courses, eligibility and fees
1. Generative AI and Agentic AI
Offered by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, this eight-month Executive Post Graduate Certificate programme covers foundational models, agentic AI, system design and production deployment. It also includes a two-week guided project under faculty mentorship.
Applicants with BTech, MTech, BE, ME, BSc, MSc, MCA or BCA qualifications can apply, subject to the specified disciplines and a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Candidates from other disciplines require at least two years of experience in the technology field.
Duration: Eight months
Fee: Rs 1,99,000
Seat-booking amount: Rs 10,000
Monthly EMI: Rs 6,825, if opted
2. Applied AI and Machine Learning
The programme, offered through the Department of Artificial Intelligence, covers machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, generative AI and deployment practices. Its curriculum comprises six core modules and a capstone project.
Eligibility includes relevant engineering, science, MCA and BCA qualifications with at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates from other disciplines need a minimum of two years of technology-sector experience.
Duration: Eight months
Fee: Rs 1,99,000
Seat-booking amount: Rs 10,000
Monthly EMI: Rs 6,825, if opted
3. Technology and AI Leadership
Offered by the Partha Ghosh School of Leadership, this programme is aimed at professionals seeking to manage technology investments, evaluate AI systems, assess risks and lead digital transformation.
Applicants must hold a bachelor's or master's degree in any discipline and have at least three years of professional experience. Diploma holders with a 12+3 qualification require five years of work experience.
Duration: Seven months
Fee: Rs 2,00,000
Seat-booking amount: Rs 10,000
Monthly EMI: Rs 6,500
4. AI-Native Software Engineering
Designed for working software engineers, this programme focuses on full-stack development, retrieval systems, agentic workflows and deploying AI applications. It includes 96 hours of live weekend classes delivered by IIT Kharagpur faculty.
Applicants need at least two years of professional software development experience and proficiency in Python, JavaScript or TypeScript.
Duration: Eight months
Fee: Rs 1,77,000
Seat-booking amount: Rs 10,000
Monthly EMI: Rs 6,031
5. Applied Data Science and Agentic AI
The programme combines data science and AI applications, covering machine learning, predictive analytics, business analytics, causal AI, generative AI, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems and agentic workflows.
Graduates with at least 50 per cent marks are eligible to apply.
Fee: Rs 1,77,000
Seat-booking amount: Rs 10,000
Monthly EMI: Rs 6,031
6. Building AI Products, Systems and Services
This programme focuses on developing and managing AI-based products, combining product strategy with technical applications. The curriculum covers AI opportunity assessment, AI-native product design, large language model evaluation, RAG systems, agentic workflows, compliance and go-to-market strategies.
Graduates with at least 50 per cent marks are eligible. The programme includes more than 72 hours of live weekend instruction.
Duration: Six months
Fee: Rs 1,99,000
Seat-booking amount: Rs 10,000
Monthly EMI: Rs 6,825, if opted
7. Professional Certificate Programme in FinTech and AI
Offered by the Vinod Gupta School of Management, the programme covers financial technology and AI, including digital public infrastructure, unit economics, compliance frameworks and AI governance. It is intended for professionals interested in developing and managing technology-enabled financial services.
Applicants must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university in any discipline.
Duration: 31 weeks
Fee: Rs 1,90,000
Seat-booking amount: Rs 10,000
Monthly EMI: Rs 6,500, if opted
How to apply
Interested candidates can check eligibility requirements, programme details and application procedures through IIT Kharagpur's official online learning portal at online.iitkgp.ac.in.
The institute states that participants who complete the postgraduate certificate programmes will also have an opportunity to attend an on-campus award ceremony and receive their certificates from the programme director and institute leadership. Applicants should confirm the latest admission deadlines, fee terms and course schedules on the relevant programme pages before applying.