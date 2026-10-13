IIT Kharagpur offers seven online certificate programmes in AI, data science and fintech

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur offers seven online postgraduate and professional certificate programmes covering artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data science, software engineering, technology leadership and financial technology. Designed primarily for graduates and working professionals, the programmes combine online instruction with applied learning in specialised technology areas.

The courses include the Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Generative AI and Agentic AI, Applied AI and Machine Learning, Technology and AI Leadership, AI-Native Software Engineering, Applied Data Science and Agentic AI, Building AI Products, Systems and Services, and the Professional Certificate Programme in FinTech and AI.

The programmes vary in eligibility requirements, duration and fees. While some are designed for technology professionals with prior experience, others accept graduates from different academic backgrounds. These are certificate programmes, not standalone postgraduate degrees.