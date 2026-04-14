IIT-Kharagpur launches online executive programmes in AI, machine learning

WB-IIT KGP-COURSES

The programmes are designed to equip working professionals with end-to-end, production-ready AI capabilities, it said.

These include the Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Generative AI & Agentic AI and Executive Post Graduate Certificate in AI-Native Software Engineering, both offered by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

The certifications draw insights from real workforce needs and target engineers and technology professionals seeking practical, job-relevant skills, the statement said.

The programmes are delivered entirely through live online classes by IIT-Kharagpur faculty, expanding access to the institute's AI-led technology curriculum.