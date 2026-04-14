IIT-Kharagpur launches online executive programmes in AI, machine learning

Kolkata: Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has launched a series of online executive certification programmes in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and technology leadership, the institute said in a statement on Monday.
WB-IIT KGP-COURSES
The programmes are designed to equip working professionals with end-to-end, production-ready AI capabilities, it said.
These include the Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Generative AI & Agentic AI and Executive Post Graduate Certificate in AI-Native Software Engineering, both offered by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
The certifications draw insights from real workforce needs and target engineers and technology professionals seeking practical, job-relevant skills, the statement said.
The programmes are delivered entirely through live online classes by IIT-Kharagpur faculty, expanding access to the institute's AI-led technology curriculum.
Commenting on the launch, IIT-Kharagpur Director Prof Suman Chakraborty said "innovations are happening at an unmatched pace, and the scale at which fields like artificial intelligence are advancing require us to reach experienced professionals beyond the physical campus."
"It is designed for practitioners who seek true capability, not just exposure, and who want to take AI systems all the way from idea to dependable deployment," he said. PTI SUS RBT
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.