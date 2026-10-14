IIT Kharagpur launches free AI tutor and GATE-JAM preparation platform

What is the NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor?

The NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor has been integrated with the National Digital Library of India (NDLI), a digital repository of educational and research resources developed and maintained at IIT Kharagpur with support from the Union Ministry of Education.

The AI tutor provides academic assistance through guided questions, hints and explanations. Instead of simply giving students the answer to a problem, it is designed to help them understand the underlying concept, identify mistakes and work towards a solution independently.

Its Scan & Ask feature allows students to scan or submit a question and seek assistance in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The tool is intended to help learners understand difficult concepts and strengthen their problem-solving skills. The service is available free of charge to registered users.