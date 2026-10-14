IIT Kharagpur launches free AI tutor and GATE-JAM preparation platform

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has launched a free artificial intelligence-powered tutor and an online preparation platform for students appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM).
Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar launched the two initiatives on October 12 at IIT Kharagpur’s Research Park in Rajarhat, Kolkata, as part of the institute’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The initiatives aim to expand access to academic support and competitive examination preparation, particularly for students who cannot afford paid coaching programmes.
What is the NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor?
The NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor has been integrated with the National Digital Library of India (NDLI), a digital repository of educational and research resources developed and maintained at IIT Kharagpur with support from the Union Ministry of Education.
The AI tutor provides academic assistance through guided questions, hints and explanations. Instead of simply giving students the answer to a problem, it is designed to help them understand the underlying concept, identify mistakes and work towards a solution independently.
Its Scan & Ask feature allows students to scan or submit a question and seek assistance in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The tool is intended to help learners understand difficult concepts and strengthen their problem-solving skills. The service is available free of charge to registered users.
How to access the free AI tutor
Students can follow these steps to access the tool:
Visit the official National Digital Library of India website.
Open the NDLI virtual assistance or chatbot section.
Look for the NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor option.
Sign in or register for an NDLI account if prompted.
Submit a question or use the Scan & Ask feature to seek help with a problem.
Review the hints and explanations provided to understand the method used to solve the question.
NDLI registration is free. Students can create an account by selecting the login option, choosing “Register Now”, entering the required details and verifying their email address. Some personalised services and resources may require users to sign in.
Free online preparation platform for GATE and JAM
Alongside the AI tutor, IIT Kharagpur has introduced a separate online preparation platform for GATE and JAM aspirants. The platform is designed to organise learning resources around the examinations’ syllabuses and provide students with structured study support.
The platform includes syllabus mapping, links to NPTEL and SWAYAM video lectures, academic notes, previous-year question paper solutions, mock tests and live doubt-clearing sessions. Its eligibility-mapping feature is intended to help students identify examination options based on their academic background.
JAM is primarily an entrance examination for postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines, while GATE scores are used for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes and, by several public sector undertakings, for recruitment.
The initiative is intended to make preparation resources more accessible to students, including those from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
How to use the GATE-JAM preparation platform
Students can visit the IIT Kharagpur GATE-JAM preparation portal and follow the available study options.
Select the relevant examination, GATE or JAM.
Choose the academic programme or subject that matches your background.
Use the syllabus-mapping feature to identify relevant topics.
Select a topic to access linked NPTEL or SWAYAM lectures and explanatory notes.
Use the available question-paper solutions and mock tests to practise.
Check the portal for live doubt-clearing sessions and other preparation resources.
The portal currently lists JAM 2028 and GATE 2028 preparation options. Students should check the examination-specific information and syllabus before beginning their preparation.