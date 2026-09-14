IIT Kharagpur launches battle against student suicides

Kolkata: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has come up with a slew of measures to address mental health issues among students and prevent them from taking their own lives.
At least three students of the country's first IIT committed suicide on campus in 2026. The latest incident occurred on August 13, when a 19-year-old second-year mechanical engineering student from Rajasthan took his own life. Five cases of student suicides were reported from the campus in 2025.
Even the Supreme Court has expressed concern about the large number of deaths and ordered appropriate remedial measures.
After trying several methods, the institute has now laid stress on training of both staff and students. They are being trained to identify signs of stress and take appropriate action.
On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, 2026, IIT Kharagpur launched SAHACHAR, its in-house wellness buddy programme. "The IIT Kharagpur community undertook a series of initiatives in line with this year's theme for World Suicide Prevention Day – ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’, and its call to action, ‘Start the Conversation’," the institute has said.
A dedicated training module developed by the institute's Counselling Centre was conducted for security guards, supervisors, and hall managers, equipping them with the essential knowledge to identify and respond to crisis situations.
A day later, student mentors received training under the Student Mentorship Programme, followed by the formal launch of SAHACHAR. A Yellow Ribbon Drive was also conducted across campus, with students pasting ribbons of hope at various locations. The day concluded with students coming together at night to take a collective candlelight pledge - choosing openness over silence, and conversation over stigma.
"Students across the world are under a lot of stress today. The stress is more at institutes like this one where there is constant pressure to perform. Even a minor slip can affect a sensitive mind. And these are among the best brains in the world we are dealing with. That is where that human touch comes into play," a mental health expert associated with the institute said.
Not all suicides on campus are related to academics, the experts say. Many can be caused by mental distress arising out of personal relationships, both on campus and beyond. That is where the importance of identification comes in.
"Everybody on campus has to be involved to identify signs. While students will be playing an important role in playing the role of buddies, they will have to be assisted by staff, who will have to be sensitive and adequately trained to identify signs," the expert said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.