IIT Kharagpur invites applications for Young Innovators’ Programme 2025-26

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has launched applications for the first round of its Young Innovators' Programme (YIP) for the academic year 2025-26.

The yearly competition aims to encourage scientific curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving skills in children in classes 8 through 10, both in India and overseas.

The institute stated that the first round will be performed online, with chosen teams invited to its campus for the semifinal and final rounds.

The initiative has garnered significant international attention, with over 3,500 entries submitted in the last edition, including teams from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Denmark, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

Structure of the Young Innovators’ Programme

In Round 1, teams must submit an abstract outlining their scientific idea, based on a theme of their choice, via the YIP portal ( yip.iitkgp.ac.in ) through a coordinating teacher.

The submission deadline is November 30, 2025. Results will be posted on the website and emailed to selected teams.

Round 2 (semifinals) will be held on January 3, 2026, at the institute campus, where shortlisted teams will display their prototypes, models or charts. Registration fees for this round will be announced after Round 1 results.

Round 3 (finals) is scheduled for January 4, 2026. Finalists will present their innovations to a jury through a detailed presentation and Q&A. Judging criteria include scientific merit, feasibility, innovation and clarity.

Participation fee

Indian students must pay a participation fee of Rs 400 per participant.

The fee for schools in SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations (excluding India) is USD 20 (about Rs 1800) per member, while for non-SAARC countries, it is USD 30 (approximately Rs 2700).

The competition will advance to the second round only if at least 10 teams qualify from Round 1.