IIT Kharagpur inks pact with Oil India to set up biogas plant on campus

The plant will process biodegradable waste to produce clean compressed biogas for energy applications and nutrient-rich organic manure for agricultural use, it said.

The project directly addresses critical urban challenges related to waste management, greenhouse gas emissions and soil health, it added.

The initiative aims to transform IIT-Kharagpur into a national benchmark for circular economy and waste-to-wealth generation, integrating scientific research with on-ground implementation, the statement said.

Envisioned as a "living laboratory", the project will foster research, innovation, skilling, and entrepreneurship.