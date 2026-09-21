IIT Kharagpur director reaches out to students after IIT Bombay incident

He urged students to seek help if overwhelmed: “Do not carry a difficult moment alone, simply because you believe you are expected to be strong. If you find yourself in a genuinely difficult situation and have not intentionally harmed anyone, please remember that you are not standing there alone. As your director, I shall stand there to protect your dignity.”

In his letter, he wrote: “As you walk into your examination halls, remember this: an exam measures what you wrote on one day. It does not measure who you are or what you will become. You earned your place at IIT Kharagpur through years of effort, and that strength has not left you. Trust your preparation. Breathe. Take one question at a time. And whenever the pressure feels heavy, know that you are not carrying it alone. My hand is on your shoulder, today and always. This Institute stands behind every one of you, on your good days and on your difficult ones. Give it your honest best. That is all I ask, and it is more than enough.”