IIT Kharagpur director earns global science fellowship

Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur director Prof Suman Chakraborty has been elected a Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), with his fellowship taking effect from January 1, 2027, an official statement said on Friday.
The recognition acknowledges Chakraborty's contributions to scientific research and his efforts to promote scientific excellence, particularly in developing countries, it said.
The statement referred to an official communication dated November 5 from TWAS president Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim, congratulating Chakraborty on his election.
Speaking to PTI, Chakraborty said his priority would be to make IIT Kharagpur "consequential in global and national research and academics".
TWAS is an international scientific academy dedicated to advancing scientific excellence and strengthening scientific capacity in developing countries.
His distinguished academic career has earned him fellowship of several prestigious national and international scientific and professional bodies, including the American Physical Society, Royal Society of Chemistry, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Indian National Science Academy, Indian Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Sciences, India and Indian National Academy of Engineering.
"His election to TWAS adds another significant international distinction to his illustrious academic career and reflects the growing global recognition of Indian scientific leadership, research excellence and innovation. This particular recognition further strengthens IIT Kharagpur's international academic reputation and global standing, reaffirming the institute's commitment to pioneering research, scientific advancement and meaningful contributions to the global knowledge ecosystem," it said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.