IIT Kharagpur, ASI, Mumbai Port Authority join hands to study ancient maritime networks

Kolkata: An interdisciplinary research initiative led by IIT Kharagpur, in collaboration with the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), will examine how past climate and sea-level changes may have influenced maritime trade around Elephanta Island and India's western coast, an institute spokesperson said on Thursday.
The study will investigate the relationship between environmental changes and the evolution of maritime networks in the region, including whether fluctuations in sea levels affected ancient ports and coastal settlements.
Researchers are focusing on Elephanta Island, located off the Mumbai coast and known for its historic cave complex, to reconstruct aspects of its environmental and maritime past.
The initiative brings together expertise in geology, climatology, archaeology and maritime studies to examine evidence related to the region's environmental and human history.
Researchers will study past sea-level variations and associated changes along the western coast to understand how coastal landscapes may have influenced the movement of people, goods and vessels.
The project is also expected to contribute to a better understanding of the interaction between climate change, coastal geography and ancient human activity in one of India's historically significant maritime regions.
The collaboration with MbPA and ASI aims to combine scientific investigation with archaeological and heritage perspectives, according to the institute.
The findings could provide fresh insights into the environmental factors that shaped maritime connectivity and trade along India's western seaboard over the course of history.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.