IIT Kharagpur advances outreach through 'School Connect' programme in Purulia
Kolkata: As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, a School Connect programme was successfully conducted in West Bengal's Purulia district, during which students were introduced to the fundamentals of analysing natural language data.
An institute spokesperson said on Thursday that the initiative was designed for students from Standards 8 to 10, to also foster an understanding of multilingualism and language technologies.
The programme was organised at Baghmundi High School and Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith in Purulia on Monday, where students actively participated in interactive sessions and hands-on activities.
The workshops enabled participants to gain practical experience in collecting natural-language data, verifying datasets, and training multilingual models.
Students also explored concepts related to endangered languages, language ecology, and engaged in solving language puzzles in Bengali and other local languages.
The programme was conducted by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of IIT Kharagpur.
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