IIT Kanpur wins ICONIQ Quizverse national title in Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has won the national title at the ICONIQ Quizverse Challenge Grand Finale held in New Delhi, emerging on top in a nationwide inter-college quiz competition.

Representing IIT Kanpur, Parth Arya Bhat and Waqar Moid, both third-year students from the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, secured first place after a closely contested final, reports IndianPSU.

The grand finale was held at the Air Force Auditorium and marked the culmination of a competition that saw participation from 430 colleges across 194 cities.

The final round featured four zonal champions: IIT Kanpur (North), NALSAR University of Law (South), Armed Forces Medical College (West), and Cotton University (East). Teams competed in a live on-stage contest testing general knowledge, recall and speed.

The competition was organised by the Shiv Nadar Foundation and conducted by veteran quizmaster Siddhartha Basu. Speaking on the occasion, Basu said, “Quizzing has always been about curiosity and connecting the dots across the length and breadth of one’s treasure of knowledge. What stood out here was how seriously students approached the competition and how quickly they were able to think on their feet.”

Organisers said that the initiative aims to encourage curiosity, critical thinking and academic engagement among university students.

ICONIQ Quizverse combines app-based participation with live stage rounds and is expected to continue as an annual national competition.