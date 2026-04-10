IIT Kanpur to open second admission cycle for online postgraduate programs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will open admissions for the second cycle of its online postgraduate programmes, expanding its portfolio to include nine Senate-approved courses across emerging and high-demand disciplines.

Offered through the institute’s Office of Outreach Activities, the programmes are designed for both working professionals and fresh graduates seeking flexible, online access to IIT Kanpur’s academic ecosystem.

The second cycle includes M.Tech (Online) programmes in Wireless Networks and Machine Learning, RF Engineering, Microelectronics and VLSI, Construction Engineering and Project Management, Sustainable Energy Technologies, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Smart Grid.

In addition, IIT Kanpur will offer an M.Sc (Online) in Economics and Data Analytics, along with a PG Diploma (Online) in Cyber Security.

The M.Tech and M.Sc programmes are structured to be completed within two to four years, while the PG Diploma can be completed within one to two years, allowing learners to progress at a flexible pace.

Prof. Vimal Kumar, Professor-in-Charge of the Office of Outreach Activities, said, “The second cycle of admissions introduces an expanded portfolio of programmes that enables learners to pursue flexible online education while gaining access to world-class academic expertise. These programmes are designed to strengthen technical capabilities, broaden perspectives, and prepare learners for leadership roles in emerging sectors.”

Admissions are open to both working professionals and fresh graduates. Applicants must have a minimum of 55 per cent marks or a CPI of 5.5 in their qualifying degree. Selection will be based on valid national-level test scores such as GATE or JAM, department-specific criteria, or IIT Kanpur’s online entrance test.

The entrance test requirement may be waived for candidates with five or more years of relevant professional experience, as well as for those nominated or sponsored by government or defence organisations.

Applications are expected to open soon, with classes scheduled to begin in September 2026. Further details are available on the official website.