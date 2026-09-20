IIT Kanpur takes computational learning training to 900 UP educators

KANPUR: With technology increasingly becoming part of classroom learning, IIT Kanpur has joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh government and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to train 900 educators from all 75 districts of the state in digital literacy, artificial intelligence (AI) and computational thinking.

The eight-week Digital Literacy, Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (DLCCAI) programme will be conducted in six batches of 150 trainees each. The blended programme will combine online learning, mentoring and hands-on practical assessments at IIT Kanpur.

Educators will be trained in areas including AI, cybersecurity, Python, educational technologies, robotics and digital literacy, equipping them to integrate emerging technologies into classroom teaching.