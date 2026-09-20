IIT Kanpur takes computational learning training to 900 UP educators

KANPUR: With technology increasingly becoming part of classroom learning, IIT Kanpur has joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh government and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to train 900 educators from all 75 districts of the state in digital literacy, artificial intelligence (AI) and computational thinking.
The eight-week Digital Literacy, Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (DLCCAI) programme will be conducted in six batches of 150 trainees each. The blended programme will combine online learning, mentoring and hands-on practical assessments at IIT Kanpur.
Educators will be trained in areas including AI, cybersecurity, Python, educational technologies, robotics and digital literacy, equipping them to integrate emerging technologies into classroom teaching.
The initiative is being led by Professor Ramkumar J, coordinator of the DLCCAI programme; Professor Satyaki Roy, Head of the Department of Design and academic head of DLCCAI; and Professor Vimal Kumar, Professor-in-Charge of the Office of Outreach Activities at IIT Kanpur.
The programme builds on IIT Kanpur's earlier initiative, under which 750 primary school teachers were trained in technology-based teaching. Their training subsequently reached more than 10,000 students.
In another significant step, the DLCCAI curriculum has been incorporated into SCERT textbooks for Classes 6 to 8. IIT Kanpur said this could benefit around 48 lakh students across Uttar Pradesh by introducing digital literacy and computational learning at the school level.
The initiative is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises technology-enabled learning and the development of future-ready skills.