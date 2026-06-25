IIT Kanpur researchers make breakthrough in drug receptor research

Kanpur: Researchers at IIT Kanpur, led by Professor Arun K Shukla, have uncovered the molecular basis underlying the atypical signalling behaviour of C5aR2, an immune receptor that has puzzled scientists for years.



Using cryogenic-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), the team revealed why C5aR2 functions differently from its closely related counterpart, C5aR1, and developed a molecule that selectively targets it, advancing efforts to better understand immune signalling and drug design.



Considered as the first line of defence against pathogenic infections, including deadly bacteria and viruses, it is the body's complement system, which involves a series of proteins and enzymes to clear the pathogens. As part of this mechanism, some small proteins are released to elicit a controlled inflammatory response at the site of infection or injury. These are known as complement anaphylatoxins, and they activate a specific type of receptor known as complement anaphylatoxin receptors expressed in the membrane of our immune cells.