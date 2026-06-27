IIT Kanpur Placement 2026: 80% students secured job offers; humanities department tops

New Delhi: Around 80 per cent of students registered for campus placements at IIT Kanpur secured job offers during the 2024-25 placement season, with 1,223 out of 1,530 registered students placed as of May 18, 2025, according to the institute's Students' Placement Office (SPO).

The placement figures include 200 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 29 international offers. The institute also noted that a significant number of graduating students opted for higher studies and entrepreneurship instead of participating in campus recruitment.