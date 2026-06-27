IIT Kanpur Placement 2026: 80% students secured job offers; humanities department tops

New Delhi: Around 80 per cent of students registered for campus placements at IIT Kanpur secured job offers during the 2024-25 placement season, with 1,223 out of 1,530 registered students placed as of May 18, 2025, according to the institute's Students' Placement Office (SPO).
The placement figures include 200 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 29 international offers. The institute also noted that a significant number of graduating students opted for higher studies and entrepreneurship instead of participating in campus recruitment.
More than 400 recruiters participated across the two phases of the placement drive, offering opportunities in sectors including technology, consulting, finance, manufacturing, research and core engineering.
Among departments, Humanities and Social Sciences recorded the highest placement rate at 100 per cent. Computer Science and Engineering followed with a placement rate of 97 per cent, while Electrical Engineering registered 92 per cent placements. Chemical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering recorded placement rates of 87 per cent and 82 per cent, respectively.
At the programme level, Double Major students achieved the highest placement rate at 96 per cent, followed by MDes at 93 per cent and Dual Degree programmes at 90 per cent. The flagship BTech programme recorded an 86 per cent placement rate, while the BS programme stood at 76 per cent.
For undergraduate programmes, 798 of the 937 registered students secured placements, resulting in an overall placement rate of about 85 per cent. Among postgraduate programmes, including MTech, MS (Research), MSc, MBA, MDes and PhD, 425 of the 593 registered students were placed, translating into a placement rate of around 72 per cent.
The institute also highlighted the growing role of internships in facilitating full-time recruitment. During the previous internship season, 200 students received PPOs, while the 2024-25 internship drive recorded 589 offers, of which 552 were accepted.
Additionally, IIT Kanpur organised Shodhspandan 2025, a dedicated placement initiative for PhD scholars, which attracted more than 20 recruiters and helped 12 doctoral students secure jobs. The institute also brought 71 new recruiters to the placement season and expanded its international outreach, leading to 16 additional offers from Japanese companies.