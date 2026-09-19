IIT Kanpur launches innovation centre to turn research into healthcare solutions

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched the Wadhwani Innovation Centre for Life Sciences and Medical Technologies to help researchers move scientific discoveries from laboratories towards practical and commercially viable healthcare applications.

The new centre has been established as a Centre of Excellence with funding of up to $5 million over five years. It will support researchers working on technologies in areas including biotechnology, life sciences, medical devices, diagnostics and artificial intelligence-based healthcare.