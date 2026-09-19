IIT Kanpur launches innovation centre to turn research into healthcare solutions

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched the Wadhwani Innovation Centre for Life Sciences and Medical Technologies to help researchers move scientific discoveries from laboratories towards practical and commercially viable healthcare applications.
The new centre has been established as a Centre of Excellence with funding of up to $5 million over five years. It will support researchers working on technologies in areas including biotechnology, life sciences, medical devices, diagnostics and artificial intelligence-based healthcare.
The initiative is aimed at addressing the gap between research and its adoption in the market. Researchers will receive support across different stages of technology development, including validating ideas, developing prototypes, protecting intellectual property, meeting regulatory requirements and establishing links with industry.
The centre will also focus on research areas such as therapeutics, vaccines, drug delivery, regenerative medicine and medical technologies. Its work will extend to areas including mental health, neurodegenerative diseases and antimicrobial resistance, along with the application of AI to healthcare.
According to IIT Kanpur, the centre will bring researchers and experts from multiple fields together to improve the process of translating scientific research into usable technologies. Scientists, engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs, industry representatives and other stakeholders are expected to collaborate through the initiative.
The launch was accompanied by a workshop focusing on translational research and regulatory pathways. The programme brought together participants from academia, healthcare, industry and regulatory institutions to discuss challenges involved in taking innovations from research institutions to clinical and commercial use.
IIT Kanpur Director Professor Manindra Agrawal said the institute already has research capabilities across areas such as biomedical sciences, regenerative medicine, neuroscience, molecular medicine, bioengineering and artificial intelligence. The new centre, he said, is intended to strengthen the pathway through which this research can be developed into technologies, startups and products.
The Wadhwani Innovation Centre is part of the Wadhwani Innovation Network, which seeks to establish similar innovation-focused centres in partnership with academic and research institutions. The initiative aims to strengthen India's research-to-market ecosystem and encourage the development of technologies addressing healthcare and other societal ne