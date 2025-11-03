IIT Kanpur launches free online 40-day JEE Main 2026 crash course for students

IIT Kanpur has launched a free 40-day crash course for JEE Main 2026 aspirants under the Ministry of Education’s flagship SATHEE (Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams) initiative.

The online course, beginning November 1, is designed to help students strengthen their conceptual understanding and improve overall performance in the competitive exam.

Developed to support students across India, the course will include live and recorded interactive sessions by IITians, offering a structured and accessible learning experience for all.

The sessions will cover core topics in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with daily practice problems, chapter-wise tests, and a comprehensive All India Mock Test Series.