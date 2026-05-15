IIT Kanpur launches 4 new online M.Tech programmes in AI, energy and infrastructure sectors

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced four new online M.Tech programmes as part of the second cycle of its online postgraduate admissions for 2026, expanding its digital higher education offerings in emerging technology and infrastructure sectors.

The newly introduced programmes include M.Tech degrees in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Construction Engineering and Project Management, Smart Grid, and Sustainable Energy Technologies. The institute said the courses were designed in response to increasing industry demand for specialised technical skills in areas linked to energy transition, digital systems, and infrastructure development.

The programmes will be offered fully online through IIT Kanpur’s Office of Outreach Activities and are open to both working professionals and recent graduates. According to the institute, the courses are expected to run between two and four years depending on the pace selected by students.

India’s online higher education sector has expanded significantly over the past few years, particularly after the pandemic accelerated acceptance of remote learning and hybrid professional education. Several IITs and central institutions have increasingly moved toward online postgraduate and executive education models targeting professionals seeking advanced technical qualifications without leaving the workforce.

Speaking about the expansion, Vimal Kumar, Professor-in-Charge of the Office of Outreach Activities at IIT Kanpur, said the new programmes were intended to align with emerging industrial and technological shifts. “These programs are designed to address emerging national and global needs while enabling both fresh graduates and working professionals to build future-ready expertise,” he said.

Admissions to the programmes will involve a two-stage evaluation process consisting of an online entrance examination followed by a departmental assessment or interview. IIT Kanpur has also stated that candidates with valid GATE scores meeting department-specific cut-offs may be exempted from the entrance examination. Applicants with at least five years of relevant work experience could also qualify for exemptions under departmental guidelines.

The expansion comes amid growing policy focus on skilling and advanced technical education in India, particularly in fields linked to artificial intelligence, renewable energy systems, and digital infrastructure. Industry reports have repeatedly pointed to shortages of specialised technical professionals in sectors such as AI engineering, smart power systems, and sustainable infrastructure planning.

Admissions for the second cycle are currently open, with classes scheduled to begin in September 2026. Further programme details are available on IIT Kanpur Online Programmes.