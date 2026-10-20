IIT Kanpur invites young entrepreneurs to apply for Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge 2027

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for the Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge (YEC) 2027, a national initiative seeking technology-driven solutions to social and economic challenges.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2027, the challenge has IIT Kanpur as its knowledge partner. Eligible applicants can submit their ideas through the MY Bharat portal by October 22, 2026. Participation is free.

The programme aims to help young entrepreneurs develop their ideas into practical solutions through expert mentorship, prototype development and opportunities to present their work at a national-level event.