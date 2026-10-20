IIT Kanpur invites young entrepreneurs to apply for Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge 2027

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for the Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge (YEC) 2027, a national initiative seeking technology-driven solutions to social and economic challenges.
Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2027, the challenge has IIT Kanpur as its knowledge partner. Eligible applicants can submit their ideas through the MY Bharat portal by October 22, 2026. Participation is free.
The programme aims to help young entrepreneurs develop their ideas into practical solutions through expert mentorship, prototype development and opportunities to present their work at a national-level event.
Who can apply?
The challenge is open to applicants aged 18 to 35. Participants can apply individually or in teams of up to three members, including the team leader.
Eligible startup founders must have ventures recognised under the Startup India initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), or registered as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Their ventures must offer solutions addressing social challenges.
Working professionals employed by government departments, private organisations, non-governmental organisations or academic institutions can also apply. They must submit a no-objection certificate from their employer. All team members must meet the age criteria.
What ideas can participants submit?
Applicants can propose solutions in areas including healthcare, education, agriculture, environmental protection, women's empowerment, governance, accessibility, disaster management and artificial intelligence. Other ideas addressing real-world social challenges are also eligible.
Entries will undergo regional screening, followed by demonstrations and pitches at Regional Nodal Institutes during October and November 2026. Three teams will be selected from each state and Union Territory, after which IIT Kanpur will select one national finalist from each state and Union Territory.
Mentorship and cash prizes
National finalists will receive online mentoring in December and attend an in-person mentorship programme at IIT Kanpur to refine prototypes, strengthen business plans and prepare their pitches. Each finalist team will receive Rs 5,000 towards poster and prototype development. Teams travelling outside their home state for regional rounds can receive travel assistance of up to Rs 10,000 per team.
The challenge will conclude at the National Showcase and Awards during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2027, scheduled for January 10 to 12. Finalists will demonstrate their innovations and deliver a three-minute pitch before a national jury.
The top five teams will receive cash prizes of Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. National finalists will also receive certificates and opportunities to engage with policymakers, investors and entrepreneurship experts.