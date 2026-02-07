IIT Kanpur bags Guinness World Record for largest e-bicycle delivery

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has been featured in the Guinness World Records after playing a pivotal role in what has been recognised as the world’s largest electric bicycle delivery.

The achievement underscores India’s growing focus on sustainable local transport and collaborative innovation.

The record-breaking delivery was part of the E-Cycle programme, a large-scale distribution initiative organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh through the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), in partnership with electric bicycle manufacturer EMotorad and the District Collectorate of Chittoor, India Today reports.

The Guinness World Records certificate was presented at an event in Kuppam by the state’s Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu.

The programme, carried out in early February, aimed to promote clean, low-carbon mobility solutions and improve last-mile connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas.

Reports indicate that more than 10,000 electric bicycles were delivered to registered beneficiaries in the Chittoor and Kuppam regions within a 24-hour period — an effort that established the new Guinness record for the most e-bike deliveries in a single day.

IIT Kanpur contributed as the technical partner through its Kuppam Net Zero Constituency Project, offering planning expertise and technical guidance to support the initiative’s execution.

Two institute alumni, Hari Shankar, consultant to the Net Zero project, and Vikas Marmat, Project Director at KADA, were instrumental in coordinating and overseeing the delivery effort.

The institute’s presence at the event was represented by Prof Manoj K Tiwari and Prof Rajeev Jindal, principal researchers on the project.