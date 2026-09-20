IIT Kanpur announces third cohort of online course on Machine learning, Agentic AI

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the third cohort of its online course, “Applied Machine Learning and Agentic AI: Fundamentals to Next Generation Artificial Intelligence”, aimed at providing learners with practical and foundational knowledge of AI, machine learning (ML) and emerging AI technologies.
The 50-day programme will run from December 1, 2026, to January 19, 2027, and will be coordinated by Professors Rajesh M Hegde and Ketan Rajat.
The course will cover key areas including Python, statistics and exploratory data analysis, machine learning, deep learning, transformers and large language models (LLMs), generative AI, MLOps, deployment, LLM infrastructure and Agentic AI.
Designed for aspiring AI and ML professionals, researchers, industry practitioners, entrepreneurs and faculty members, the programme will combine theoretical learning with practical applications. It will feature pre-recorded lectures, live interaction sessions and weekly guest lectures by AI researchers and industry practitioners.
Guest speakers for the cohort are expected to include faculty members from IIT Delhi, IISc Bengaluru and the University of Glasgow, along with engineers from Sony Research India and Roblox.
The early-bird registration deadline is September 30, 2026, after which the course fee will increase.
Upon completion, participants will receive an IIT Kanpur course certificate and a project certificate. The programme will also provide learners with IIT Kanpur merchandise.
The course is positioned as an intensive programme for learners seeking to understand both the fundamentals and practical applications of modern AI systems, including autonomous AI agents.