IIT Kanpur announces third cohort of online course on Machine learning, Agentic AI

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the third cohort of its online course, “Applied Machine Learning and Agentic AI: Fundamentals to Next Generation Artificial Intelligence”, aimed at providing learners with practical and foundational knowledge of AI, machine learning (ML) and emerging AI technologies.

The 50-day programme will run from December 1, 2026, to January 19, 2027, and will be coordinated by Professors Rajesh M Hegde and Ketan Rajat.

The course will cover key areas including Python, statistics and exploratory data analysis, machine learning, deep learning, transformers and large language models (LLMs), generative AI, MLOps, deployment, LLM infrastructure and Agentic AI.