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IIT Kanpur Announces Online Certificate Programme in AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning: Registration open

IIT Kanpur has announced an online certificate programme on Python for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning from December 14, 2026 to January 15, 2027, and the programme will combine lectures, hands-on projects and practical datasets, with registrations already open
IIT Kanpur Announces Online Certificate Programme in AI
IIT Kanpur Announces Online Certificate Programme in AIRepresentative official image of IIT Kanpur
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IIT Kanpur has opened registrations for a certificate programme focused on Python, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Neural Networks and Deep Learning (DL). The programme is scheduled to be conducted online through Zoom from December 14, 2026 to January 15, 2027.

Designed for students, research scholars, faculty members and working professionals, the programme aims to combine theoretical understanding with hands-on implementation of AI and ML algorithms. IIT Kanpur says participants will work with practical datasets drawn from areas including business, medicine, science and engineering.

Who can apply for?

The programme is aimed at a wide range of learners, including:

  • BTech/BE students

  • BSc/BBA/BCA students

  • MTech/ME students

  • MSc/MBA/MCA students

  • PhD scholars

  • Faculty members

  • Industry professionals and R&D personnel

Direct Link to Register

IIT Kanpur also lists Class XI and XII students among the potential participants, particularly those looking to build an early foundation in Python and AI/ML.

What will participants learn?

The programme will cover Python-based tools and techniques used in AI and machine learning, including NumPy, Linear Algebra, Matplotlib, Pandas, Scikit-learn, TensorFlow and Keras.

The detailed programme includes topics such as regression, classification, supervised and unsupervised learning, linear algebra for AI/ML, logistic regression, support vector machines and other machine learning techniques. Participants will also undertake coding projects using real-world datasets.

Some of the programme's features include:

  • Live online lectures through Zoom

  • Hands-on Python-based AI/ML projects

  • Practical datasets from multiple domains

  • Coding and problem-solving sessions

  • Project mentoring and coding assistance

  • Test and job-interview preparation sessions

  • Certificate from IIT Kanpur on successful participation

The institute has also stated that prior programming experience is not mandatory, making the programme accessible to learners from different academic and professional backgrounds. Participants, however, are expected to have Python installed on their laptops before the programme begins.

Registrations are currently open, with multiple fee slabs depending on when candidates register. The institute has listed October 4, 2026 as the Golden registration deadline, followed by Flash registration on October 25, Early Bird registration on November 8, Regular registration on November 29 and Spot registration on December 15.

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