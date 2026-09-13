IIT Kanpur Announces Online Certificate Programme in AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning: Registration open

What will participants learn?

The programme will cover Python-based tools and techniques used in AI and machine learning, including NumPy, Linear Algebra, Matplotlib, Pandas, Scikit-learn, TensorFlow and Keras.

The detailed programme includes topics such as regression, classification, supervised and unsupervised learning, linear algebra for AI/ML, logistic regression, support vector machines and other machine learning techniques. Participants will also undertake coding projects using real-world datasets.

Some of the programme's features include:

Live online lectures through Zoom

Hands-on Python-based AI/ML projects

Practical datasets from multiple domains

Coding and problem-solving sessions

Project mentoring and coding assistance

Test and job-interview preparation sessions

Certificate from IIT Kanpur on successful participation

The institute has also stated that prior programming experience is not mandatory, making the programme accessible to learners from different academic and professional backgrounds. Participants, however, are expected to have Python installed on their laptops before the programme begins.