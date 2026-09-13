IIT Kanpur Announces Online Certificate Programme in AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning: Registration open

IIT Kanpur has opened registrations for a certificate programme focused on Python, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Neural Networks and Deep Learning (DL). The programme is scheduled to be conducted online through Zoom from December 14, 2026 to January 15, 2027.
Designed for students, research scholars, faculty members and working professionals, the programme aims to combine theoretical understanding with hands-on implementation of AI and ML algorithms. IIT Kanpur says participants will work with practical datasets drawn from areas including business, medicine, science and engineering.
The programme is aimed at a wide range of learners, including:
BTech/BE students
BSc/BBA/BCA students
MTech/ME students
MSc/MBA/MCA students
PhD scholars
Faculty members
Industry professionals and R&D personnel
IIT Kanpur also lists Class XI and XII students among the potential participants, particularly those looking to build an early foundation in Python and AI/ML.
The programme will cover Python-based tools and techniques used in AI and machine learning, including NumPy, Linear Algebra, Matplotlib, Pandas, Scikit-learn, TensorFlow and Keras.
The detailed programme includes topics such as regression, classification, supervised and unsupervised learning, linear algebra for AI/ML, logistic regression, support vector machines and other machine learning techniques. Participants will also undertake coding projects using real-world datasets.
Some of the programme's features include:
Live online lectures through Zoom
Hands-on Python-based AI/ML projects
Practical datasets from multiple domains
Coding and problem-solving sessions
Project mentoring and coding assistance
Test and job-interview preparation sessions
Certificate from IIT Kanpur on successful participation
The institute has also stated that prior programming experience is not mandatory, making the programme accessible to learners from different academic and professional backgrounds. Participants, however, are expected to have Python installed on their laptops before the programme begins.
Registrations are currently open, with multiple fee slabs depending on when candidates register. The institute has listed October 4, 2026 as the Golden registration deadline, followed by Flash registration on October 25, Early Bird registration on November 8, Regular registration on November 29 and Spot registration on December 15.