IIT Kanpur 2025-26 placements: Students secure record 672 job offers on Day 1

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has set a new benchmark in its placement history by securing 672 job offers on the first day of the 2025-26 recruitment season, marking a 16 per cent increase from the previous year.

On December 1, 2025, a total of 672 students received job offers, including 253 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), reflecting a 20 per cent rise in student placements compared to last year. The PPOs alone saw a 27 per cent increase, underscoring the institute's strong internship-to-job conversion pipeline, NDTV reports.

The placement drive attracted participation from over 250 companies, spanning sectors such as technology, finance, consulting, engineering, design, and analytics. Notable recruiters included Accenture, BlackRock, HSBC, SAP, Airbus, PwC, Navi, Qualcomm, and Deutsche Bank. Additionally, nine international job offers were extended to IIT Kanpur students on Day 1, highlighting the global appeal of the institute's graduates.

The Students’ Placement Office (SPO) and institute leadership expressed gratitude to the participating companies and congratulated the selected students. They emphasised that this strong performance reflects the hard work of students, the support of faculty, and IIT Kanpur’s reputation for high-quality education and research.

With many companies still scheduled to visit in the coming weeks, IIT Kanpur anticipates a significant increase in the total number of offers as the placement season progresses.