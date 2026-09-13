IIT Jodhpur invites applications for Post-Doctoral Fellowships: Rs 80,000 monthly stipend; apply by September 30

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) has invited applications for its Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) programme for 2026-27. The institute is looking for researchers with strong academic records and research credentials to undertake research and teaching across several departments and schools.

The notification, dated September 1, 2026, is open to Indian nationals as well as foreign nationals, including Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). Applicants are expected to have an exceptional academic record, high-quality research experience and, where applicable, valuable industrial experience.

The fellowship is particularly relevant for researchers working in emerging areas such as AI and machine learning, energy storage, sustainable mobility, cybersecurity, advanced materials, semiconductor technology, robotics, data science and computational sciences.