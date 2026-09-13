IIT Jodhpur invites applications for Post-Doctoral Fellowships: Rs 80,000 monthly stipend; apply by September 30

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) has invited applications for its Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) programme for 2026-27. The institute is looking for researchers with strong academic records and research credentials to undertake research and teaching across several departments and schools.
The notification, dated September 1, 2026, is open to Indian nationals as well as foreign nationals, including Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). Applicants are expected to have an exceptional academic record, high-quality research experience and, where applicable, valuable industrial experience.
The fellowship is particularly relevant for researchers working in emerging areas such as AI and machine learning, energy storage, sustainable mobility, cybersecurity, advanced materials, semiconductor technology, robotics, data science and computational sciences.
IIT Jodhpur has listed opportunities across a broad range of academic units. The Department of Energy and Automotive Engineering, highlighted in the institute's recruitment poster, is seeking researchers in areas including:
Energy storage and efficiency improvement
IC engines and sustainable mobility
AI and data analytics for energy and automotive systems
The detailed notification also lists opportunities in Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, Materials Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, Economics, Design, Management and Entrepreneurship, Liberal Arts and others.
The mathematics and computational research areas, for instance, include pure and applied mathematics, probability and statistics, scientific computing with AI/ML, computer vision, graph algorithms and related fields.
Candidates must hold a PhD degree, with a first-class or equivalent grade in their preceding engineering or science degrees in the relevant discipline. The notification also seeks a consistent academic record and evidence of strong research output, such as research papers or patents.
PhD holders in engineering and science can apply within two years of completing their PhD. The preferred maximum age is 35 years for male applicants, with a five-year relaxation for reserved-category and female candidates. PhD scholars who have submitted their thesis can also apply, subject to submission of their provisional degree certificate within three months of appointment.
Rs 80,000 monthly fellowship
The financial package makes the position notable for early-career researchers. Selected Post-Doctoral Fellows will receive a fellowship of Rs 80,000 per month. The fellowship can increase by a maximum of 10% annually, subject to assessment and recommendation by the Performance Assessment Committee.
In addition, fellows will receive a contingency grant of Rs 50,000 per year for research-related expenses, including support for attending national or international conferences and workshops with the mentor's approval. Hostel accommodation will also be available on a payment basis, subject to availability.