IIT Jammu's AI centre, Project Phoenix to drive innovation, entrepreneurship in J-K: CM

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the newly launched AI Centre of Excellence at IIT Jammu would focus on developing technology-driven solutions to the UT's challenges, while Project Phoenix would promote entrepreneurship and self-employment among the youth.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence has been established jointly by the Government of India, the Jammu and Kashmir government and IIT Jammu.
Underscoring the significance of the Project Phoenix, the chief minister told reporters here: "To promote self-employment and entrepreneurship, IIT Jammu today launched an excellent programme called Project Phoenix. Its objective will be to identify entrepreneurs, support them and provide them with mentorship, market access and training."
After the launch, Abdullah said that AI should be harnessed to address region-specific issues rather than being viewed merely as a technological tool.
"We all hear about AI and many of us use platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini. The question is whether AI can help solve Jammu and Kashmir's problems," he said.
The chief minister said AI could improve education in remote areas, assist in diagnosing diseases and suggesting treatment where specialist doctors are unavailable, help identify diseases affecting orchards at an early stage and provide more accurate, location-specific weather forecasts to minimise damage from natural disasters.
Referring to the recent heavy rainfall in Rajouri and Reasi, Abdullah said authorities often receive district-level weather forecasts but lack precise information on where the heaviest rainfall or maximum damage is likely to occur.
"Our effort, along with IIT Jammu and the Centre of Excellence, is to develop AI models that can help address these challenges," he said.
Describing unemployment as one of Jammu and Kashmir's biggest challenges, Abdullah reiterated that government jobs alone could not provide a solution.
"We have repeatedly said that the answer to unemployment does not lie in government jobs alone. We have to create opportunities through self-employment and entrepreneurship," he said.
The Project Phoenix will work in tandem with the government's Mission YUVA scheme to create a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UT, according to him.
"I believe the budding entrepreneurs of Jammu and Kashmir will benefit greatly from the collaboration between Mission YUVA and Project Phoenix," he said.
The chief minister also called for sustained efforts to promote the handloom and handicrafts sector, saying it should not be remembered only on ceremonial occasions.
Referring to the importance of the sector in the rural economy, Abdullah said handloom and handicrafts occupy a unique place in Jammu and Kashmir's economy and cultural heritage.
"When we talk about 'Make in India' and strengthening the rural economy, handloom has an important role. It deserves encouragement throughout the year, not just on one particular day," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.