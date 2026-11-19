The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and technology services company NTT DATA have signed an agreement to establish an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence at the institute, with planned research on disaster preparedness, local-language AI and deep-tech entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir.

The centre will explore the use of artificial intelligence, geospatial data, digital twins, the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing to address regional challenges such as floods, landslides, infrastructure planning and emergency response.

Potential projects include flood monitoring and early-warning applications for the Tawi and Chenab river basins. The partners will also examine sensor-based systems to assess flood and landslide risks. These are proposed areas of research. The announcement does not set out a deployment schedule for the systems.

The collaboration will also explore AI tools for Indian languages, including Dogri, to improve access to digital services in the region.

The centre will organise its work across four areas: secure and responsible AI innovation, digital twins, physical AI, and research commercialisation and startup development.

The digital twins programme will examine virtual models of physical infrastructure and environments for applications in campus management, infrastructure planning, environmental monitoring and disaster resilience. Physical AI research will combine AI with robotics, computer vision, IoT and edge computing for infrastructure monitoring, autonomous systems and public safety.

A research commercialisation and startup lab will work on converting research into intellectual property, products and new companies. The partners intend to support deep-tech entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir.

NTT DATA will connect IIT Jammu's research teams with industry requirements through its global network of Innovation Centres.

“AI’s greatest impact happens when it helps solve real problems for people and communities. Together with IIT Jammu, we will give researchers and students a pathway to turn promising ideas into practical solutions and commercial applications,” said Avinash Joshi, Executive Managing Director, India, NTT DATA.

Professor Manoj Gaur, Director of IIT Jammu, said the partnership would give students, researchers and faculty opportunities to work on challenges relevant to Jammu and Kashmir and develop solutions with wider applications.

The talent development programme will include industry projects, faculty engagement, fellowships and hackathons. Participants will also receive practical exposure to AI, high-performance computing and edge computing.

The collaboration is expected to connect academic research with industry applications and provide students and researchers with opportunities to work on technology projects. However, the announcement does not disclose the financial investment, infrastructure budget, operational timeline or the number of students and researchers expected to participate.

Established in 2016, IIT Jammu is located at Jagti in Jammu. The institute's innovation ecosystem includes Aarohan, its Innovation Park, which is intended to support translational research, technology commercialisation and entrepreneurship.