IIT JAM 2027 registration deadline extended to October 22; check exam details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 to October 22, giving candidates two additional days to complete their applications.
The application window was originally scheduled to close on October 19. Candidates who have not submitted their forms can apply through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) at the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.
The entrance examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027. JAM scores will be used for admission to 89 postgraduate programmes across 23 IITs for the 2027-28 academic session.
IIT JAM 2027 examination
For the 2027 examination, candidates can apply for one or two of seven test papers: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics.
The examination will be held in computer-based test mode across two sessions on February 14.
The forenoon session, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, will cover Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics. The afternoon session, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, will cover Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics.
Candidates opting for two papers must select combinations scheduled in different sessions.
Who is eligible to apply?
Candidates who have completed an undergraduate degree or are appearing for the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2027 can apply for JAM 2027.
There is no age restriction for appearing in the examination. However, candidates must meet the eligibility requirements of the specific postgraduate programme and institution to which they seek admission.
Candidates should check the programme-specific eligibility criteria before submitting their applications, as qualifying for JAM does not automatically guarantee admission to every participating programme.
How to apply for IIT JAM 2027?
Candidates can complete the application process online through the JOAPS portal. The steps are as follows:
Visit the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.
Open the JAM 2027 application portal.
Register using the required details and log in with the enrolment ID or email address and password.
Fill in the application form and select the preferred test paper or papers.
Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
Review the information and submit the form.
Download the confirmation receipt for future reference.
Candidates should complete the process before the revised deadline of October 22 and retain a copy of the submitted application.
What happens after registration closes?
IIT Kharagpur has scheduled a data-correction window tentatively from November 10, 2026, allowing candidates to make permitted changes to submitted applications on payment of an additional charge.
The examination will take place on February 14, 2027, and the result is scheduled for March 18, 2027.
Candidates should follow the official JAM website for updates to the examination schedule, correction window and admission process.
The deadline extension gives applicants two additional days to complete registration. Candidates who have not yet applied should check the eligibility requirements for their chosen programme and submit the form through the official portal by October 22.