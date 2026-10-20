IIT JAM 2027 registration deadline extended to October 22; check exam details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 to October 22, giving candidates two additional days to complete their applications.

The application window was originally scheduled to close on October 19. Candidates who have not submitted their forms can apply through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) at the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

The entrance examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027. JAM scores will be used for admission to 89 postgraduate programmes across 23 IITs for the 2027-28 academic session.