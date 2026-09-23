IIT JAM 2027 registration deadline extended to October 19

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 to October 19. The examination will be held on February 14, 2027, in computer-based test mode.
The application window opened on September 11 and was earlier scheduled to close on October 12. Candidates can now complete their applications through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).
JAM 2027 will be used for admission to postgraduate programmes across 23 IITs, covering 89 programmes and more than 3,000 seats. Several other participating institutes also use JAM scores for admissions.
JAM 2027 exam pattern
The examination will be conducted in two sessions on February 14.
The forenoon session, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, will cover Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics. Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics will be held in the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Candidates can appear for one or two test papers. Those opting for two papers can select only combinations scheduled in different sessions.
The question paper will include Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Type questions. The examination will be conducted across around 114 cities in India.
The seven test papers are:
Biotechnology
Chemistry
Economics
Geology
Mathematical Statistics
Mathematics
Physics
JAM 2027 registration steps
Candidates can complete the JAM 2027 application through the official website by following these steps:
Visit the official JAM website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.
Click on the JAM 2027 registration link on the homepage.
Enter the required details and complete the initial registration.
Use the login credentials generated during registration to access the application form.
Enter personal, academic and other required information.
Select the JAM test paper or papers.
Upload the required photograph, signature and other documents.
Pay the applicable registration fee.
Submit the application form.
Download and save the registration confirmation page for future reference.
For General and OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 2,000 for one test paper and Rs 2,700 for two papers. For SC, ST, PwD and female candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,350 for two papers.
JAM 2027 will be conducted on February 14 across around 114 cities in India. Candidates can appear for one or two of the seven test papers. The examination will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
The JAM 2027 result is scheduled to be announced on March 18, 2027.
Candidates who have not yet registered can complete the application through the official JAM 2027 website and JOAPS portal before the revised October 19 deadline.