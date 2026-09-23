IIT JAM 2027 registration deadline extended to October 19

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 to October 19. The examination will be held on February 14, 2027, in computer-based test mode.

The application window opened on September 11 and was earlier scheduled to close on October 12. Candidates can now complete their applications through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).

JAM 2027 will be used for admission to postgraduate programmes across 23 IITs, covering 89 programmes and more than 3,000 seats. Several other participating institutes also use JAM scores for admissions.