IIT ISM TEXMiN inks agreement with Norway university for research in critical mineral mining

Dhanbad, Jharkhand (PTI): Technology Innovation in Exploration and Mining Foundation (TEXMiN), the technology innovation hub at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad inked an agreement with the Arctic University of Norway for sustainable mining, innovation ecosystem and Arctic region research, an official statement said.
"The MoU will foster collaborative research, innovation, technology development, entrepreneurship, capacity building, and mobility of students, faculty members, and researchers. The partnership will focus on sustainable mining, critical minerals, advanced technologies, innovation ecosystems, and Arctic-region research," the statement of IIT ISM TEXMiN stated.
The high-level engagement involving Director, IIT (ISM) Sukumar Mishra, Deputy Director Dheeraj Kumar and senior representatives from UiT also outlined a roadmap for joint academic courses, collaborative research projects, faculty exchanges, and enhanced internationalisation initiatives.
A key highlight was the implementation of mobility opportunities for 32 students under the SEER (sustainable, energy and environmental research) project, creating valuable avenues for international exposure and interdisciplinary learning.
The two institutions also explored the possibility of launching Joint Master's and Joint Doctoral programmes, further strengthening academic cooperation and global research engagement.
This partnership reinforces IIT (ISM) Dhanbad's commitment to academic excellence, innovation-driven research, and meaningful global collaboration.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.