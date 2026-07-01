IIT (ISM) Dhanbad joins hands with AGI for smart mining technologies

"What makes this even more impactful is that AGI brings advanced airborne geoscience technologies and data interpretation capabilities, while TEXMiN contributes expertise in research, AI, and advanced mineral prospectivity modelling. Building on our ongoing work in the critical minerals domain, this partnership will help us move beyond research outcomes and develop practical, field-deployable tools that can support faster, more informed exploration and contribute to India's journey towards mineral self-reliance," Kumar said.