IIT (ISM) Dhanbad joins hands with AGI for smart mining technologies

Ranchi: TEXMiN, the technology innovation and translation research park at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, has signed a pact with Airborne Geoscience International (AGI) to develop AI and machine learning (ML)-driven mineral prospectivity analysis and mineral target ranking systems, an official release said on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, TEXMiN and AGI, a technology aggregator in airborne geoscience technologies for the exploration of critical and deep-seated minerals, will jointly develop proprietary AI-based systems customised for Indian conditions.
The systems will integrate and analyse diverse geoscience datasets to identify high-value exploration targets and rank them according to their mineral prospectivity, the release said.
TEXMiN project director and deputy director of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Prof Dheeraj Kumar, said the collaboration reflected the institution's commitment to translating research into solutions with real-world impact.
"What makes this even more impactful is that AGI brings advanced airborne geoscience technologies and data interpretation capabilities, while TEXMiN contributes expertise in research, AI, and advanced mineral prospectivity modelling. Building on our ongoing work in the critical minerals domain, this partnership will help us move beyond research outcomes and develop practical, field-deployable tools that can support faster, more informed exploration and contribute to India's journey towards mineral self-reliance," Kumar said.
The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment, when India is aiming to strengthen domestic critical mineral capabilities, the release said.
The government of India launched the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) in 2025 with an outlay of Rs 16,300 crore, aiming to strengthen domestic exploration, secure supply chains, and build self-reliance across the mineral value chain.
"The partnership also strongly aligns with India's energy transition and net-zero goals. Critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements are foundational to clean energy technologies, including batteries, solar modules, and wind turbines," it added.
AGI managing director Sudipto Mukerji said, "We see this collaboration as an important step towards accelerating critical mineral exploration, strengthening India's resource security, and contributing significantly to the vision of both Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.