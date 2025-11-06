IIT (ISM) Dhanbad launches India’s first Geoarchaeology course

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad has launched the country’s first course titled Geoarchaeology, uniquely bridging science and humanities.

Course objectives and structure

The new programme will enable students to explore how changes in Earth, and climate have shaped human life. According to the institute, this three-credit open elective course will commence in the upcoming winter semester for BTech, MTech, and PhD students.

Alignment with NEP 2020

Designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the course promotes flexible, integrated study across disciplines. Geoarchaeology combines geology, archaeology, environment, and human studies.

Curriculum and modern techniques

It will help students understand the evolving relationship between humans and nature over time. The curriculum includes archaeological techniques, excavation, sampling, artefact analysis, alongside advanced scientific methods such as biomarker and isotope analysis, geomapping, and digital surveying.

The institute will invite renowned archaeologists and geologists from India and abroad to share their research and field experience, providing students with practical insights at both fieldwork and research levels.

The course is dedicated to Professor SN Rajguru, credited with laying the foundation of geoarchaeology in India.

This initiative by IIT (ISM) Dhanbad will not only deepen students’ understanding of Earth’s history and environmental changes but also inspire multidisciplinary research perspectives.