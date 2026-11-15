IIT Hyderabad students turn sunlight and fish waste into sustainable solutions



"This solar cooker is a simple and useful product, particularly for daily-wage workers. During long working hours, cooking becomes difficult because they often lack both the time and the facilities or space to prepare meals. Keeping this need in mind, we have developed a low-cost and portable solar cooker that they can easily carry and use at their workplace," he said.

The portable and waterproof cooker has been designed using readily available, low-cost materials. It uses reflective Mylar sheets to concentrate sunlight onto an aluminium tiffin box placed at the centre, generating heat for cooking.

