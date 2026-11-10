IIT Hyderabad opens applications for three-month programme on deploying AI in businesses

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has opened applications for a three-month professional programme in Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE), aimed at engineers who want to develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) systems in operational environments.
The programme, offered through the institute's AI Launchpad, will begin on December 5, 2026. It will focus on moving AI applications beyond prototypes and integrating them into existing organisational systems and business processes.
Participants will learn to identify problems that can be addressed through AI, develop working prototypes, connect them with databases and software applications, and deploy and monitor the resulting systems.
The curriculum will cover agentic AI systems, workflow automation and production AI engineering. It will also address the technical challenges of connecting AI models with organisational data, application programming interfaces (APIs), business processes and existing software infrastructure.
From AI prototypes to operational systems
Forward Deployed Engineering combines software development, AI engineering and direct engagement with organisations to build technology around practical business requirements.
Unlike programmes that concentrate primarily on developing AI models, the IIT Hyderabad course focuses on integrating these models into existing systems and making them functional in real-world settings.
The training will include software engineering, data integration, retrieval systems, agentic AI workflows, system evaluation, security, deployment and monitoring.
Participants will work through practical exercises and AI system development activities. The programme will also include research discussions led by IIT Hyderabad faculty members and webinars featuring industry professionals.
A team-based capstone project will give participants an opportunity to apply their learning to an enterprise AI workflow, according to the programme details published by The Higher Education Review.
Faculty and industry professionals to lead sessions
The programme will be led by Praveen Tammana, Ashish Mishra, Anupam Sanghi and Abhijit Das from IIT Hyderabad's Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
NVSS Koundinya, an AI solution architect, will serve as the industry lead.
The institute's AI Launchpad describes the programme as a hybrid offering, with online learning and optional campus immersion opportunities. It is intended primarily for AI engineers and software professionals.
Participants who complete the prescribed requirements will receive a certificate issued by IIT Hyderabad.
IIT Hyderabad expands professional AI training
The programme is part of IIT Hyderabad's AI Launchpad initiative, which offers professional learning opportunities in applied artificial intelligence.
Its other offerings include an Applied AI Professional Certification Programme covering the design, development and evaluation of AI agents, as well as workshops for professionals in areas such as human resources and product management.
The new course comes as organisations increasingly seek engineers who can connect AI models with enterprise software, internal databases and operational workflows. The ability to deploy, evaluate and maintain AI systems has become an important part of implementing AI across business functions.
Interested candidates can find programme details and registration information through the institute's official AI Launchpad website at ailaunchpad.cse.iith.ac.in.