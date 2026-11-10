IIT Hyderabad opens applications for three-month programme on deploying AI in businesses

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has opened applications for a three-month professional programme in Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE), aimed at engineers who want to develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) systems in operational environments.

The programme, offered through the institute's AI Launchpad, will begin on December 5, 2026. It will focus on moving AI applications beyond prototypes and integrating them into existing organisational systems and business processes.

Participants will learn to identify problems that can be addressed through AI, develop working prototypes, connect them with databases and software applications, and deploy and monitor the resulting systems.

The curriculum will cover agentic AI systems, workflow automation and production AI engineering. It will also address the technical challenges of connecting AI models with organisational data, application programming interfaces (APIs), business processes and existing software infrastructure.