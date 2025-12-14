IIT Hyderabad opens applications for Chemistry Project Offering Rs 61,000 monthly salary

New Delhi: IIT Hyderabad has announced openings for a research position in the Department of Chemistry for a project titled “Development of Selective Catalyst for Ethylene to Higher Hydrocarbons (C8+).” The institute is seeking candidates with a PhD in Chemistry and relevant research or industrial experience. The project will run for 18 months.

Applicants must have expertise in heterogeneous catalyst design and material synthesis, along with strong skills in characterisation and performance evaluation using fixed-bed reactor setups. Candidates must also be above 35 years of age. The selected candidate will receive a monthly salary of Rs 61,000.