IIT Hyderabad opens applications for Chemistry Project Offering Rs 61,000 monthly salary

New Delhi: IIT Hyderabad has announced openings for a research position in the Department of Chemistry for a project titled “Development of Selective Catalyst for Ethylene to Higher Hydrocarbons (C8+).” The institute is seeking candidates with a PhD in Chemistry and relevant research or industrial experience. The project will run for 18 months.
Applicants must have expertise in heterogeneous catalyst design and material synthesis, along with strong skills in characterisation and performance evaluation using fixed-bed reactor setups. Candidates must also be above 35 years of age. The selected candidate will receive a monthly salary of Rs 61,000.
How to Apply
Eligible candidates must email their CV to kishore.natte@chy.iith.ac.in
with the subject line “Development of Selective Catalyst for Ethylene to Higher Hydrocarbons (C8+).” A brief justification supporting the application should be included. The last date to apply is December 15, 2025, by 5 pm.
Selection Process
Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted for an interview by a selection committee. Shortlisting may depend on the relevance and extent of experience, based on the number of applications received. No TA/DA will be provided for the interview, which may be conducted online.
IIT Hyderabad’s announcement offers an opportunity for experienced researchers to contribute to targeted catalytic development in an advanced chemical engineering setup.