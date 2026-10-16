IIT Hyderabad Faculty Recruitment 2026 begins for 16 Departments: Applications open until November 12

Hyderabad, October 16: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has opened applications for faculty recruitment across 16 academic departments for 2026–27. The recruitment covers Assistant Professor Grade I and II, Associate Professor and Professor positions.
According to advertisement No. IITH/HR/Faculty Rectt (R)/1/2026-27, issued on October 16, the online application process has commenced and will close at 11.59 pm on November 12, 2026.
The institute is recruiting faculty in Artificial Intelligence, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Climate Change, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Design, Electrical Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Management, Liberal Arts, Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and Physics.
The advertisement identifies specific research areas for recruitment, including AI safety, quantum computing, cybersecurity, robotics, climate science, biotechnology and semiconductor technologies.
Applicants must possess a PhD with first class or equivalent in the preceding degree and a strong academic record.
Candidates with less than three years of post-PhD experience can apply for Assistant Professor Grade II, while Grade I requires at least three years of relevant experience.
Associate Professor positions require a minimum of six years of post-PhD experience, while Professor positions require at least ten years, subject to additional experience conditions.
The advertised minimum pay ranges from Rs 98,200 for Assistant Professor Grade II to Rs 1,59,100 for Professor, along with applicable allowances.
Eligible candidates can submit applications through the IIT Hyderabad careers portal. Separate applications are required for candidates applying to more than one department.
The institute will shortlist applicants based on qualifications, research experience, publications and departmental requirements. Merely meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee an interview.
The recruitment notification does not specify the total number of vacancies.