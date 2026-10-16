IIT Hyderabad Faculty Recruitment 2026 begins for 16 Departments: Applications open until November 12

Eligibility and salary details

Applicants must possess a PhD with first class or equivalent in the preceding degree and a strong academic record.

Candidates with less than three years of post-PhD experience can apply for Assistant Professor Grade II, while Grade I requires at least three years of relevant experience.

Associate Professor positions require a minimum of six years of post-PhD experience, while Professor positions require at least ten years, subject to additional experience conditions.

The advertised minimum pay ranges from Rs 98,200 for Assistant Professor Grade II to Rs 1,59,100 for Professor, along with applicable allowances.