IIT-H explores inclusive digital libraries

HYDERABAD: The Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) Library at IIT Hyderabad will organise a two-day national symposium on Accessible and Inclusive Digital Library (AIDL) 2026 on March 6 and 7 on the institute’s campus.

The symposium aims to bring together library professionals, academicians, researchers, accessibility experts, policymakers, industry leaders and technology innovators to deliberate on assistive technologies, digital accessibility, inclusive library services and institutional frameworks for empowering persons with disabilities (PwD).

The initiative seeks to address these challenges by fostering dialogue, sharing best practices and building collaborative solutions.

Speaking about the objectives of the symposium, IIT Hyderabad Director Prof BS Murty said, “This symposium reflects IIT Hyderabad’s commitment to building an inclusive learning ecosystem where accessibility is not an afterthought but a fundamental principle.”