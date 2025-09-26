IIT Guwahati to reschedule GATE 2026 dates to avoid clash with UPSC ESE exam

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced a revision in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 schedule to avoid overlapping with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2026.

GATE 2026 was originally scheduled for February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. However, since the UPSC ESE exam will also be conducted on February 8, 2026, IIT Guwahati has decided to reschedule the GATE papers for that day.

A revised timetable will be published soon on the official website.

Papers affected by the change

To avoid clashes, GATE 2026 will not schedule the following subjects on February 8:

Civil Engineering (CE)





Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC)





Electrical Engineering (EE)





Geomatics Engineering (GE)





Geology and Geophysics (GG)





Instrumentation Engineering (IN)





Mechanical Engineering (ME)





Production and Industrial Engineering (PI)





Application details

The GATE 2026 application window closes on September 28, 2025. Applicants must upload:

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets





Passport-size photograph and signature





Category certificates (if applicable)





Additional documents, such as Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificates, dyslexic certificates, and annexures (in PDF format), may also be required.