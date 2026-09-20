Global design experts to convene at IIT Guwahati for INDIS 2026

Guwahati: IIT Guwahati will host the inaugural 'International Conference on Design and Innovation Studies' (INDIS 2026) from September 28 to 30, an official statement said.
The conference is being organised by IIT Guwahati's Department of Design in collaboration with MIT Institute of Design and MIT ADT University, Pune, it said.
INDIS 2026 will bring together researchers, practitioners, educators, policymakers and industry leaders to examine how design-led innovation can shape sustainable, inclusive and technologically mediated futures.
The conference will feature keynote talks, peer-reviewed paper presentations, panel discussions, exhibitions and industry-academia interactions spanning disciplines including communication and visual design, product and industrial design, transportation and mobility design, space and environmental design, human factors and ergonomics, user experience design and design education.
It will also address interdisciplinary themes such as AI-driven computational design, frugal and bio-inspired innovation, product-service-system design and design entrepreneurship, the statement added.
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