IIT-Guwahati BTech student dies after fall from campus building; police probe possible suicide

Guwahati/Rangia, Assam (PTI): A student of IIT-Guwahati died after allegedly falling from a building on the campus, police said on Monday.
The incident happened on Sunday, and the deceased was a third-year BTech student who hailed from Odisha, they said.
Police said an investigation is underway and did not rule out the possibility of suicide.
In a statement, IIT-Guwahati said it is cooperating fully with the police.
"...we are awaiting their findings before we share any further information on this matter. His parents are on their way to the campus, and the Institute is in close contact with the family, providing all necessary support during this difficult time," it said.
The institute appealed to people to refrain from speculation until the facts are established.
IIT-Guwahati said it provides counselling support to students through the SAATHI Counselling Club and the Centre for Holistic Wellbeing.
"We urge all students who may be struggling, or who know a friend who is struggling, to reach out to these support systems. We assure that no one on this campus has to face difficult times alone," the statement said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.