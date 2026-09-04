IIT Guwahati develops low-power AI Model for long-range data processing

Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) researchers are working on developing a novel brain-inspired Artificial Intelligence model designed to efficiently process long sequences of data while consuming significantly less energy than many conventional AI approaches, the release said on Friday.



According to IIT Guwahati, the researchers from the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Institute presented their findings at the prestigious International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2026 in Seoul, South Korea.



The research has significant potential across sectors where continuous data analysis must be performed efficiently. These include wearable health monitoring systems, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, smart manufacturing, environmental monitoring, autonomous systems, and long-term forecasting applications. In these fields, reducing computational load can extend battery life and enable AI directly on devices without relying heavily on cloud computing.